Lil Durk Allegedly Smuggled Apple Watch To Make Phone Calls In Prison

Lil Durk got some bad news at his bond hearing Wednesday.

The Judge, Michael Fitzgerald, was close to giving his ruling when prosecutors revealed they found evidence that Durk was introducing contraband to the prison. The prosecutors are calling him a flight risk and argue his celebrity status should not signify special treatment.

The contraband in question is reportedly an Apple Watch, which Durk allegedly used to make hundreds of phone calls, including to reporters covering the case. Taylor Parise of LA Magazine was allegedly one of such.

Judge Fitzgerald suspended the bond hearing until he can go over the new evidence presented. Durk was previously put into solitary confinement and it’s unclear if he’ll be going back now.

Durk’s attorneys Brian Steel and Drew Findling supported their client with fiery statements against prosecutors according to Michael Blackshire.

“There is a little bit of hypocrisy here. The Government is unwilling to accept…I’m embarrassed for them. Those were well-informed jurors. The statements in this case pale in comparison to PW1 & PW2. There were attempts on the two cooperating witnesses to communicate with each other. Trying to convict with Mr. Grant (OTF Vonnie). He was a disgrace,” Findling said.

Brian Steel also made statements to condemn prosecutors.

“They checked his cell twice in one day. He had to be researched, shackled, and had an invasive body cavity search. I didn’t want him to be put in the hole. When I I think of America, liberty is protected for trial. His next trail is not until next August. That is not Mr. Banks fault. That’s the fault of counsel, who couldn’t work on a date until next August. Another year of waiting while imprisoned, that’s unimaginable. If it was up to him (Lil Durk). He would have a trial now.”

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