Fat Joe Gets Tiny Desk Concert

At one point, Fat Joe was one of the biggest Hip Hop acts coming out of New York. Now, he’s getting his flowers through NPR.

The organization invited Joe to perform for their legendary Tiny Desk series and he came out firing.

Joe played classics such as “All The Way Up,” “Lean Back,” “New York,” and more.

Joe didn’t skimp on the guests. Joe brought out Terror Squad mainstay Remy Ma, along with fellow New York legend, and his podcast partner, Jadakiss. He also brought out the new sound with Stove God Cooks. Then, some more legends, including Stevie Mackey and Dre of Cool & Dre pulled up.

Check out the whole set here.

As many know, Remy Ma has been dealing with a lot as her Papoose, and Claressa Shields go back and forth.

Remy tried to call him an absentee father who doesn’t financially support their child.

Papoose rebuttled by posting a long receipt that showed him shopping for their child at Saks, a luxury clothing store.

On Remy’s side, she’s addressed the situation mostly in her music. Her September 25th EP Alimony features multiple songs giving her side of the story.

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