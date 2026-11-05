Lil Durk Gets Bad News About Bond Hearing

Lil Durk’s bid to return home for the first time in years hit a snag at his bond hearing Wednesday. Durk still has an upcoming VICAR trial which has been delayed to next year. Prosecutors filed a motion to delay the trial, which Judge Fitzgerald, who’s presiding over the case, granted. It will now happen August 30th, 2027.

However, there’s a chance Durk could await that trial in the comfort of his own home.

As part of that deal, he’s reportedly willing to put up his music royalties and masters as collateral.

Despite these concessions, Durk is still having some troubles, and his latest bond hearing is evidence.

The Judge, Michael Fitzgerald, was close to giving his ruling when prosecutors revealed they found evidence that Durk was introducing contraband to the prison. The prosecutors are calling him a flight risk and argue his celebrity status should not signify special treatment.

The contraband in question is reportedly an Apple Watch, which Durk allegedly used to make hundreds of phone calls, including to reporters covering the case. Taylor Parise of LA Magazine was one of such.

Judge Fitzgerald suspended the bond hearing until he can go over the new evidence presented. Durk was previously put into solitary confinement and it’s unclear if he’ll be going back now.

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