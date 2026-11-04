Takeoff Murder Trial Gets An Official Date For Next Year

The tragic murder of Migos rapper Takeoff continues to affect the world of Hip Hop to this day. Now, years after his death, an upcoming trial may determine who’s responsible.

Patrick Clark is accused of firing the shots resulting in Takeoff’s death. Clark has denied the charges, and maintains his innocence. Originally, he was arrested, charged with murder, and subsequently released on a $1 million bond. His legal team stated he has a “valid and meritorious claim for self-defense.”

However, any resolution to this matter will now take another few months. Clark’s trial was originally scheduled to begin November 5th. Now, only the jury selection will occur, along with opening statements the following week.

According to XXL, Clark’s trial is now scheduled to begin on April 15, 2027. This comes as his defense team fights to include forensic evidence regarding the bullet to strengthen his defense.

Clark is charged in connection with the fatal shooting of Takeoff, which occurred on November 1st, 2022, outside a Houston bowling alley.

Authorities and eye witness accounts say that a dispute over a dice game broke out, resulting in a fight. During the scuffle, weapons drew and Takeoff, a reported innocent in the dispute, suffered a grim fate, shot and killed by a stray bullet not intended for him.

Quavo and Offset announced one final Migos album will drop in 2027.

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