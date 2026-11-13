Brian Carlson, Ian Wheat, and David Tarro take questions after documentary screening.

On Sunday, Nov. 8, handcyclists, volunteers, and outdoor enthusiasts gathered at The Trailhead in Minneapolis’ Theodore Wirth Park for a screening of a documentary about adaptive mountain biking. Hosted in partnership with the Loppet Foundation, the movie, Beyond the Ashes, chronicled how Bentonville, Arkansas built a world-class trail system for adaptive mountain biking.

After watching the powerful documentary, a crowd discussed how they could expand adaptive mountain biking in Theodore Wirth Park and across Minnesota.

Reclaiming the ride after a life-changing injury

Before and after the film, Bentonville adaptive cyclist Brian Carlson shared how the project in Bentonville came to life. Carlson first fell in love with cycling as an able-bodied collegiate road racer, traveling across the country to compete. Ten years after graduating, he was struck by a car while biking, causing severe injuries that resulted in the loss of most of one leg.

Unable to ride a standard bike, he spent years mourning his inability to do the sport he loved. His life completely changed when he finally discovered adapted mountain biking.

Brian Carlson navigates a challenging mountain bike path in Bentonville, Arkansas.

“Acquiring the injury didn’t change me,” Carlson told the crowd at the screenning. “It didn’t change my desire or want to be out in nature, to be competitive. It just changed my ability to do it.”

For Carlson, the adaptive bike became a tool to reach outdoor spaces he thought he could no longer access. Rediscovering cycling proved even more rewarding than finding it the first time, inspiring him to help transform Bentonville’s trail system and share his cycling passion nationwide through his film.

Finding freedom on the trails

The therapeutic power of cycling was echoed after the screening by Minnesota adaptive rider David Tarro, who has a cervical spinal cord injury. Tarro shared how adaptive mountain biking reignited a sense of thrill, self-discovery, and fun in his life.

Tarro’s introduction to Bentonville happened almost by chance. The day before an adaptive camp featured in the documentary, a participant canceled, and Minnesota-based cyclist Alex Van Horn invited Tarro to take the open spot. Having just bought an accessible van, Tarro dropped his weekend plans and drove straight to Arkansas.

Although it was only his third time on an adaptive mountain bike, Tarro instantly felt like he belonged. Riding alongside peers on trails engineered for a three-wheeled cycle, he realized he was far more capable than he had imagined.

“I felt ordinary,” Tarro said. “I wasn’t like, ‘Who’s the adaptive guy who’s just trying to get where he needs to be?’”

Tarro has returned to Bentonville every year since. At the most recent camp, he was flying over jumps he never expected to clear. He repeatedly thanked volunteers and mentors or the profound impact on his life.

David Tarro enjoys the thrill of adapted mountain biking even after his paralyzing cervical spinal cord injury.

Striving toward universal design

A central theme of the evening was demystifying accessible trail building. When builders hear “adaptive trail,” Carlson said they often fear they must redo miles of dirt, or worse, strip away every challenge. He recalled an early attempt in 2016 when Arkansas builders smoothed a two-mile trail into what felt like a sidewalk.

“Access does not have to be dumbed down,” Carlson said. “Access just means give me the ability to get through it. Don’t take any of the hard stuff away. I’m still the same person. I want to be challenged. I want it to be hard. I just don’t want to end up in the river in the process.”

That river reference came from a ride the day before the screening along the Minnesota River Bottoms with Tarro. While 98% of the trail was rideable, an uprooted tree left a five-foot pinch point between a large hole and a 10-foot drop into the river. It took 20 minutes of teamwork, just to clear those five feet.

The detour showed how minor modifications, widening a narrow gap between trees or fixing an off-camber slope, can unlock miles of trail for handcyclists, families, and riders with balance challenges.

Building the movement in Minnesota

An audience member who was only 14 months post spinal cord injury, asked how beginners in Minnesota can safely progress. Carlson and Tarro pointed to Theodore Wirth Park, Three Rivers Park District, and Cuyuna Park (Ironton, Minnesota) that is 2 hours north of the Twin Cities.

After the screening had ended, several audience members with disabilities were ready to take to the trails themselves. Those without disabilities were excited to learn how they could make trails more accessible.

Throughout the winter and the coming years those at Three Rivers Park District and The Loppet Foundation, plan to look for ways to make trails more accessible.

If you would like more information about the documentary, visit https://www.beyondtheashesfilm.com.

To learn how you can involved in adaptive mountain biking in Minnesota, contact Northland Adaptive Recreation or Three Rivers Park District.

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