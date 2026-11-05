🍽️ Multiple Wingstop Jobs in Absecon NJ, Up to $50K+

Absecon’s food scene is busy, and Wingstop is hiring across the board. If you like fast-paced work, flexible hours, and free food, these are worth a look.

Employer: Wingstop

Wingstop Location: Absecon, NJ

Salary: $42,000 – $50,000 per year

Type: Full-time, Part-time, On-site

Education: No education required

Help run the restaurant side-by-side with the store manager—leading the team, handling schedules, watching food quality, and keeping the place clean and on point. Comes with free staff meals, employee discounts, flexible schedules, and growth opportunities if you want to move up.

Employer: Wingstop

Wingstop Location: Absecon, NJ

Salary: $16.00 – $17.00 per hour

Type: Full-time, Part-time, On-site

Education: No education required

Perfect if you’re ready for your first leadership role. You’ll work as a cashier or cook while supervising the crew, opening/closing the store, keeping things clean and safe, and solving guest issues—with free meals, discounts, and flexible hours.

Employer: Wingstop

Wingstop Location: Absecon, NJ

Salary: $15.50 – $16.00 per hour

Type: Full-time, Part-time, On-site

Schedule: 8-hour shifts, Monday–Friday + weekends as needed

8-hour shifts, Monday–Friday + weekends as needed Education: No education required (food handler card required)

Hands-on kitchen role where you cook wings and fries to spec, follow food safety rules, and keep the kitchen clean. Good fit if you have about a year of cooking or line cook experience and want steady hours plus discounts and flexible scheduling.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the details, and send in your application soon—local spots tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.