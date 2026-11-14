Abington Township’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options for nurses, techs, and support staff. If you like fast-paced patient care, these local openings are worth a look.

Employer: PM Pediatric Care / PM Pediatrics Management Group

PM Pediatric Care / PM Pediatrics Management Group Location: Abington, PA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $30.50 – $35.50/hour

Setting: Pediatric urgent care

Hands-on LPN role in a pediatric urgent care, doing triage, meds (including IV), and procedures like venipuncture and straight caths under physician supervision. Great fit if you already have peds experience and want a busy, team-based environment with a clear pay range listed.

Employer: Thomas Jefferson University & Jefferson Health

Location: Abington Memorial Hospital, 1200 Old York Rd, Abington, PA

Type: Per diem / Rotating shifts

Salary: Not listed

Support the imaging team with patient transport, room prep, stocking, and procedure assistance across multiple radiology areas. Good entry point if you have a HS diploma, BLS, and strong people skills, and want flexible, hospital-based hours.

Employer: Thomas Jefferson University & Jefferson Health

Location: Abington Memorial Hospital, 1200 Old York Rd, Abington, PA

Type: Full-time, Evening shift

Salary: Not listed

Direct bedside support on a Med Surg/Overflow unit, helping with daily care, rounds, safety checks, and telehealth-assisted visits under RN supervision. Ideal if you have a HS diploma, BLS, and comfort with patient care and basic medical tech and want steady evening hours in a big health system.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.