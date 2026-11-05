🚌 Abington Township PA Transportation Jobs – Multiple Local CDL Openings

Abington Township has steady demand for local CDL drivers, especially with seasonal fuel delivery picking up. If you like being home every night and know the area well, these are worth a look.

Employer: Love Energy

Love Energy Location: Abington, PA (local routes, home daily)

Pay: $28–$34 per hour (based on experience)

(based on experience) Type: Full-time, Seasonal (October–April)

Schedule: Monday–Friday, ~8am–5pm, some weekends and overtime

Seasonal fuel/heating oil and diesel delivery to residential and commercial customers, with multiple local stops and paid training. You’ll need a Class A or B CDL with Hazmat (H), Tanker (N), and TWIC, 1–2 years of CDL experience, and a clean MVR; great fit if you want solid hourly pay and to be home every night.

If something here looks right for you, save the link, polish your resume, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.