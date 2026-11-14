Abington’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring, from big-box retail to specialized clinical roles. If you’re in nursing, pharmacy, or behavioral health, there are several solid options right now.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: Abington, MA (Wal-Mart #2227, 777 Brockton Ave)

Salary: $21.50 – $34.50/hour + performance incentives and shift premiums

+ performance incentives and shift premiums Type: Part-Time, Mid-Shift & Closing

Work in a busy retail pharmacy helping customers with prescriptions and health needs. Comes with strong benefits for part-timers: medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education through Live Better U.

Employer: Marquis Health Consulting Services

Location: Abington/Stoughton, MA area

Salary: $38.00 – $60.00/hour (all inclusive)

Type: Full-Time, Evening

Lead evening nursing operations, support staff, and ensure residents get safe, timely care. This role offers same day pay, tuition reimbursement, health/vision/dental, 401(k) with match, shift differentials, and company-paid life insurance.

Employer: Positive Behavior Supports Corp. (PBS)

Location: Abington, MA (community-based)

Salary: Competitive pay; quarterly bonus up to 10% of annual salary (2.5% per quarter)

Competitive pay; (2.5% per quarter) Type: Full-Time and Part-Time options

Provide ABA services for individuals with autism and behavioral challenges in home, school, or community settings. Highlights include flexible caseloads, medical/dental/vision (for full-time), paid time off and holidays, sign-on bonuses in select areas, 401(k) with match, free CEUs, and strong mentorship from a BCBA-owned and operated organization.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.