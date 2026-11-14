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🏥 Abington, MA Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Roles With Strong Pay
Abington’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring, from big-box retail to specialized clinical roles. If you’re in nursing, pharmacy, or behavioral health, there are several solid options right now.
Certified Pharmacy Technician (Part-Time)
- Employer: Walmart
- Location: Abington, MA (Wal-Mart #2227, 777 Brockton Ave)
- Salary: $21.50 – $34.50/hour + performance incentives and shift premiums
- Type: Part-Time, Mid-Shift & Closing
Work in a busy retail pharmacy helping customers with prescriptions and health needs. Comes with strong benefits for part-timers: medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and Walmart-paid education through Live Better U.
Evening RN Supervisor
- Employer: Marquis Health Consulting Services
- Location: Abington/Stoughton, MA area
- Salary: $38.00 – $60.00/hour (all inclusive)
- Type: Full-Time, Evening
Lead evening nursing operations, support staff, and ensure residents get safe, timely care. This role offers same day pay, tuition reimbursement, health/vision/dental, 401(k) with match, shift differentials, and company-paid life insurance.
BCBA and BCaBA Career Opportunity at Team PBS in Massachusetts
- Employer: Positive Behavior Supports Corp. (PBS)
- Location: Abington, MA (community-based)
- Salary: Competitive pay; quarterly bonus up to 10% of annual salary (2.5% per quarter)
- Type: Full-Time and Part-Time options
Provide ABA services for individuals with autism and behavioral challenges in home, school, or community settings. Highlights include flexible caseloads, medical/dental/vision (for full-time), paid time off and holidays, sign-on bonuses in select areas, 401(k) with match, free CEUs, and strong mentorship from a BCBA-owned and operated organization.
If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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