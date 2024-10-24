JUNIOR HIGH CROSS COUNTRY: Comets, Lions shine at Vince Fedor Championships

Abington Heights won both team championships and one of the two individual titles Oct. 19 in the Vince Fedor Lackawanna League Junior High Cross Country Championships at Dunmore High School.

Lackawanna Trail won the Class A girls title and finished second in Class A boys.

All the runners competed together, but the team scoring was done according to the three enrollment classifications.

Owen Morgan from Abington Heights completed the 1.9-mile course in 10:48.6 for a 2.5-second win over Western Wayne’s Ben McClelland.

Jack Stopper from Abington Heights was third in the 121-runner field. Teammate Dylan Spotz was 11th.

Scranton Prep did not have the five finishers required for a team score, but the Cavaliers did have Quentin Dempsey place 12th and Dan Gilroy 31st.

Lackawanna Trail was led by Noah Perry in 14th place.

Other Abington Heights runners included Owen Scharle in 17th, Will Frankowski 26th, Dominic Luciani 28th and Alexander Brown 37th.

Matthew McNamara and Jacob Griggs were 39th and 41st for Lackawanna Trail.

Abington Heights was first of four Class 3A teams, beating out second-place Wallenpaupack easily 27-51.

Riverside won Class A boys with 29 points. Lackawanna Trail posted a score of 82 for second place out of seven teams.

Abington Heights beat Scranton, the only other full team, 25-33 for the Class 3A girls title.

Lackawanna Trail led the eight-team Class A girls field, edging Lakeland 66-74.

Julia Healey from Abington Heights was fourth of 129 finishers in 12:19.8.

Lackawanna Trail’s Peyton Swartzfager was ninth in 12:42.6.

Abington Heights also had Addisyn Mummert in 13th, Layla Caraballo in 17th, McKenna Williams 20th and Fiona Grady 21st.

Lackawanna Trail had Angelina Cours and Shelby Malamud 32nd and 35th.