Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Abington Journal

    JUNIOR HIGH CROSS COUNTRY: Comets, Lions shine at Vince Fedor Championships

    By Abington Journal,

    1 days ago

    Abington Heights won both team championships and one of the two individual titles Oct. 19 in the Vince Fedor Lackawanna League Junior High Cross Country Championships at Dunmore High School.

    Lackawanna Trail won the Class A girls title and finished second in Class A boys.

    All the runners competed together, but the team scoring was done according to the three enrollment classifications.

    Owen Morgan from Abington Heights completed the 1.9-mile course in 10:48.6 for a 2.5-second win over Western Wayne’s Ben McClelland.

    Jack Stopper from Abington Heights was third in the 121-runner field. Teammate Dylan Spotz was 11th.

    Scranton Prep did not have the five finishers required for a team score, but the Cavaliers did have Quentin Dempsey place 12th and Dan Gilroy 31st.

    Lackawanna Trail was led by Noah Perry in 14th place.

    Other Abington Heights runners included Owen Scharle in 17th, Will Frankowski 26th, Dominic Luciani 28th and Alexander Brown 37th.

    Matthew McNamara and Jacob Griggs were 39th and 41st for Lackawanna Trail.

    Abington Heights was first of four Class 3A teams, beating out second-place Wallenpaupack easily 27-51.

    Riverside won Class A boys with 29 points. Lackawanna Trail posted a score of 82 for second place out of seven teams.

    Abington Heights beat Scranton, the only other full team, 25-33 for the Class 3A girls title.

    Lackawanna Trail led the eight-team Class A girls field, edging Lakeland 66-74.

    Julia Healey from Abington Heights was fourth of 129 finishers in 12:19.8.

    Lackawanna Trail’s Peyton Swartzfager was ninth in 12:42.6.

    Abington Heights also had Addisyn Mummert in 13th, Layla Caraballo in 17th, McKenna Williams 20th and Fiona Grady 21st.

    Lackawanna Trail had Angelina Cours and Shelby Malamud 32nd and 35th.

    Related Search

    Junior high cross countryLackawanna trailAbington HeightsMatthew McNamaraMckenna WilliamsDan Gilroy

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Justin Bieber Is Reportedly Considering Legal Action Against Business Managers for Mismanagement of $300 Million Fortune
    Hollywood Unlocked2 days ago
    Teen bought totaled Tesla Model 3 for $15k to restore and got huge shock retrieving on-board data
    The Mirror US1 day ago
    ‘It looks absolutely terrible’: A Dwayne Johnson ‘paycheck’ movie with a $200M budget is already destined to fail
    wegotthiscovered.com1 day ago
    Harris Spox Ian Sams Confirms on MSNBC Kamala ​​Harris Will Not Appear on Joe Rogan’s Podcast
    Mediaite21 hours ago
    Donald Trump Is Winning Joe Rogan Fans By 35 Points: Poll
    Mediaite16 hours ago
    Disgraced Republican George Santos Says He 'Always Wanted to Go to a Diddy Party' Before Claiming Kamala Harris Is 'Speculated' to Have Attended
    Latin Times1 day ago
    These 15 "Figure It Out" Photos Are Guaranteed To Give Your Brain The Workout It Needs
    BuzzFeed14 hours ago
    'Objectively outrageous': Judge tosses criminal case against mom arrested for criticizing city official at public meeting
    Law & Crime17 hours ago
    Rachael Ray quips ‘I don’t know where my husband is’ at food event days before admitting to ‘blowout’ fights on podcast
    The US Sun2 days ago
    'I want to shake people': Ex-Trump aide questions why voters don’t believe former staffers
    Raw Story2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy