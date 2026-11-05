VHCC offers 3-week NCCER Core craft skills class

Virginia Highlands Community College is offering a 3-week NCCER Core Craft Skills class through VHCC Workforce Development & Continuing Education, starting November 30, 2026, meeting Monday–Wednesday, 5:00–9:30 p.m. Students learn entry-level skills in construction safety, construction math, hand and power tools, construction drawings, basic rigging, materials handling, and communication, and can earn a nationally recognized NCCER Core credential. Tuition is $1,098 for out-of-state residents, $366 for Virginia residents with FastForward, and $0 with financial assistance; for details, visit www.vhcc.edu/corecraft or call 276-739-2445.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Virginia Highlands Community College