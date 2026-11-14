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Abingdon
📅 Family nature program: All About Oaks on Nov. 14
3 days ago
📅 Learn About Oaks & Make an Acorn Craft
Bring the kids to All About Oaks at the Anita C. Leight Estuary Center, 700 Otter Point Road, Abingdon, MD 21009, on Saturday, November 14, 2026 at 1:30 PM.
You’ll learn why oak trees are so important, how to identify different kinds of oaks, and then wrap up with a fun acorn craft.
- For ages 5 and up
- Anyone under 18 must attend with an adult
- You must pre-register to join
Perfect for families who love nature and hands-on activities.
More Info: Calendar • All About Oaks (Anita C. Leight Estuary...
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