📅 Learn About Oaks & Make an Acorn Craft

Bring the kids to All About Oaks at the Anita C. Leight Estuary Center, 700 Otter Point Road, Abingdon, MD 21009, on Saturday, November 14, 2026 at 1:30 PM.

You’ll learn why oak trees are so important, how to identify different kinds of oaks, and then wrap up with a fun acorn craft.

For ages 5 and up

Anyone under 18 must attend with an adult

You must pre-register to join

Perfect for families who love nature and hands-on activities.