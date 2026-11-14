📅 Learn Where Local Reptiles Go in Winter

Bring the family to Herp Hibernation at the Anita C. Leight Estuary Center, 700 Otter Point Rd, Abingdon, MD 21009, on Sunday, November 15, 2026 at 1:30 PM.

You’ll learn where reptiles and amphibians spend the winter, meet a couple of the center’s critters up close, and explore the wetland areas to look for wild herps.

This program is for ages 5 and up; anyone under 18 must attend with an adult. You must pre-register to participate.

If you’re into nature or want a fun, educational outing with kids, this is a nice local option.