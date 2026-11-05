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Abingdon

📅 Low Tide Treasure Hunt for ages 5+ on Nov. 8

4 days ago
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📅 Low Tide Treasure Hunt at Anita C. Leight Estuary Center

Explore the shoreline at low tide with a Naturalist and see what kinds of “treasures” you can discover.

Date: Sunday, November 8, 2026
Time: 1:30 PM
Location: Anita C. Leight Estuary Center, 700 Otter Point Road, Abingdon, MD 21009

Details:

  • Open to ages 5 and up
  • Anyone under 18 must attend with an adult
  • You must pre-register to participate

This is a nice outdoor activity for families and anyone curious about local wildlife and what shows up along the shore at low tide.

More Info: Calendar • Low Tide Treasure Hunt (Anita C. Leight...

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