📅 Low Tide Treasure Hunt for ages 5+ on Nov. 8

📅 Low Tide Treasure Hunt at Anita C. Leight Estuary Center

Explore the shoreline at low tide with a Naturalist and see what kinds of “treasures” you can discover.

Date: Sunday, November 8, 2026

Time: 1:30 PM

Location: Anita C. Leight Estuary Center, 700 Otter Point Road, Abingdon, MD 21009

Details:

Open to ages 5 and up

Anyone under 18 must attend with an adult

You must pre-register to participate

This is a nice outdoor activity for families and anyone curious about local wildlife and what shows up along the shore at low tide.