undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Abingdon
📅 Low Tide Treasure Hunt for ages 5+ on Nov. 8
4 days ago
📅 Low Tide Treasure Hunt at Anita C. Leight Estuary Center
Explore the shoreline at low tide with a Naturalist and see what kinds of “treasures” you can discover.
Date: Sunday, November 8, 2026
Time: 1:30 PM
Location: Anita C. Leight Estuary Center, 700 Otter Point Road, Abingdon, MD 21009
Details:
- Open to ages 5 and up
- Anyone under 18 must attend with an adult
- You must pre-register to participate
This is a nice outdoor activity for families and anyone curious about local wildlife and what shows up along the shore at low tide.
More Info: Calendar • Low Tide Treasure Hunt (Anita C. Leight...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.