📅 Homeschool animal adaptations series for ages 8–11

📅 Homeschool nature series for ages 8–11 in Abingdon

The Anita C. Leight Estuary Center is hosting a Terrestrial Animal Adaptations Homeschool Series for kids ages 8–11.

Kids will explore the park with a naturalist and learn how different animals are adapted to live on land. This is a drop-off program, so parents don’t need to stay.

Dates & time: Fridays, 11/6, 11/13, and 11/20, 2026, starting at 10:00 AM

Location: 700 Otter Point Road, Abingdon, MD 21009 (Anita C. Leight Estuary Center)

You must pre-register for your child to attend.