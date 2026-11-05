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Abingdon
📅 Homeschool animal adaptations series for ages 8–11
4 days ago
📅 Homeschool nature series for ages 8–11 in Abingdon
The Anita C. Leight Estuary Center is hosting a Terrestrial Animal Adaptations Homeschool Series for kids ages 8–11.
Kids will explore the park with a naturalist and learn how different animals are adapted to live on land. This is a drop-off program, so parents don’t need to stay.
Dates & time: Fridays, 11/6, 11/13, and 11/20, 2026, starting at 10:00 AM
Location: 700 Otter Point Road, Abingdon, MD 21009 (Anita C. Leight Estuary Center)
You must pre-register for your child to attend.
More Info: Calendar • Terrestrial Animal Adaptations Homescho...
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