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Abingdon

📅 Homeschool animal adaptations series for ages 8–11

4 days ago
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📅 Homeschool nature series for ages 8–11 in Abingdon

The Anita C. Leight Estuary Center is hosting a Terrestrial Animal Adaptations Homeschool Series for kids ages 8–11.

Kids will explore the park with a naturalist and learn how different animals are adapted to live on land. This is a drop-off program, so parents don’t need to stay.

Dates & time: Fridays, 11/6, 11/13, and 11/20, 2026, starting at 10:00 AM
Location: 700 Otter Point Road, Abingdon, MD 21009 (Anita C. Leight Estuary Center)

You must pre-register for your child to attend.

More Info: Calendar • Terrestrial Animal Adaptations Homescho...

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