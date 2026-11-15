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🐱 Playful Abilene Kittens Ready to Join Loving Homes
Abilene has some very sweet kittens hoping for a safe, loving home. All of these babies are with All Kind Animal Initiative and are ready for someone to love.
Muddy
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black and white
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: All Kind Animal Initiative
- Contact: (325) 698-0085
Muddy is a young black-and-white kitten looking for a family to help her grow up safe and loved. She’s still a baby, so she’ll need gentle guidance, playtime, and lots of cuddles.
👉 Meet Muddy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Tipsy
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: About 3½ months (baby)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: All Kind Animal Initiative
- Contact: (325) 698-0085
Tipsy is a brave little brown tabby with a big heart and a wobbly walk. She has cerebellar hypoplasia ("wobbly cat syndrome"), which affects her balance and coordination, but she’s still happy, playful, and curious.
She will need:
- An indoor-only home to keep her safe
- A family willing to give her a bit of extra help getting around
If you’re looking for a special kitten to love just the way she is, Tipsy could be your girl.
👉 Meet Tipsy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Panic Button
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: All Kind Animal Initiative
- Contact: (325) 698-0085
Panic Button is a tiny black kitten with a big name and a bright future ahead of him. As a young baby, he’s ready to learn, play, and bond closely with his new family.
👉 Meet Panic Button and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Munchkin
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Orange/red
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: All Kind Animal Initiative
- Contact: (325) 698-0085
Munchkin is an adorable orange/red baby who’s ready to grow up in a loving home. She’s at the perfect age to bond with her people and learn all the house rules.
👉 Meet Munchkin and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Abilene, TX and thinking about adding a kitten to your family, please consider one of these little ones from All Kind Animal Initiative. A quick call to the shelter can help you set up a visit or start an adoption application.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.