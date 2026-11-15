Abilene has some very sweet kittens hoping for a safe, loving home. All of these babies are with All Kind Animal Initiative and are ready for someone to love.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Black and white

Black and white Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: All Kind Animal Initiative

Contact: (325) 698-0085

Muddy is a young black-and-white kitten looking for a family to help her grow up safe and loved. She’s still a baby, so she’ll need gentle guidance, playtime, and lots of cuddles.

👉 Meet Muddy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: About 3½ months (baby)

About 3½ months (baby) Gender: Female

Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: All Kind Animal Initiative

Contact: (325) 698-0085

Tipsy is a brave little brown tabby with a big heart and a wobbly walk. She has cerebellar hypoplasia ("wobbly cat syndrome"), which affects her balance and coordination, but she’s still happy, playful, and curious.

She will need:

An indoor-only home to keep her safe

home to keep her safe A family willing to give her a bit of extra help getting around

If you’re looking for a special kitten to love just the way she is, Tipsy could be your girl.

👉 Meet Tipsy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: All Kind Animal Initiative

Contact: (325) 698-0085

Panic Button is a tiny black kitten with a big name and a bright future ahead of him. As a young baby, he’s ready to learn, play, and bond closely with his new family.

👉 Meet Panic Button and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Color: Orange/red

Orange/red Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: All Kind Animal Initiative

Contact: (325) 698-0085

Munchkin is an adorable orange/red baby who’s ready to grow up in a loving home. She’s at the perfect age to bond with her people and learn all the house rules.

👉 Meet Munchkin and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Abilene, TX and thinking about adding a kitten to your family, please consider one of these little ones from All Kind Animal Initiative. A quick call to the shelter can help you set up a visit or start an adoption application.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.