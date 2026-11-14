Abilene has some strong sales openings right now, from tech to home services. If you like talking to people and chasing commission checks, these are worth a look.

Employer: Cognizant

Cognizant Location: Abilene, TX (role notes East Coast preferred )

(role notes ) Type: Full-time

Salary: $160,000–$175,000/year + bonus

This is a senior B2B sales role selling AI, cloud, and software engineering services to big enterprise clients. You’ll own strategy, build C‑level relationships, and drive large deals with strong pay, bonus potential, and full corporate benefits.

Employer: Kimball Midwest

Location: Abilene, TX

Type: Full-time

Compensation: $55,000–$95,000 1st-year plan, uncapped commission

Territory sales role with a long‑standing, family‑owned MRO distributor. You’ll grow a local book of business through relationship building, cold calling, and product demos, with solid benefits and room to increase earnings over time.

Employer: Real Time Acquisitions (RTA)

Location: Abilene, TX

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $800–$1,400/week potential (listed range $900–$1,400/week)

Entry-level door-to-door role selling T‑Mobile services with weekly pay and full training. Good fit if you’re outgoing, 18+, and want to break into sales with flexible scheduling and fast earning potential.

Employer: Orkin

Location: Abilene, TX

Type: Full-time

Earnings: $70,000–$95,000 first-year potential (base + commission)

You’ll inspect homes, recommend pest control solutions, and close sales using company-provided leads and your own prospecting. Comes with a company vehicle, strong benefits, paid training, and clear paths to grow your income.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles or nearby openings on the same company page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.