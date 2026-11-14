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Abilene
📣 Abilene Sales & Marketing Jobs with Multiple High-Earning Roles
4 days ago
Abilene has some strong sales openings right now, from tech to home services. If you like talking to people and chasing commission checks, these are worth a look.
Solution Sales Executive – Software Engineering Group
- Employer: Cognizant
- Location: Abilene, TX (role notes East Coast preferred)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $160,000–$175,000/year + bonus
This is a senior B2B sales role selling AI, cloud, and software engineering services to big enterprise clients. You’ll own strategy, build C‑level relationships, and drive large deals with strong pay, bonus potential, and full corporate benefits.
Sales Representative (Hybrid)
- Employer: Kimball Midwest
- Location: Abilene, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Compensation: $55,000–$95,000 1st-year plan, uncapped commission
Territory sales role with a long‑standing, family‑owned MRO distributor. You’ll grow a local book of business through relationship building, cold calling, and product demos, with solid benefits and room to increase earnings over time.
T-Mobile Door-to-Door Sales Representative – Entry Level | Weekly Pay
- Employer: Real Time Acquisitions (RTA)
- Location: Abilene, TX
- Type: Full-time, in-person
- Pay: $800–$1,400/week potential (listed range $900–$1,400/week)
Entry-level door-to-door role selling T‑Mobile services with weekly pay and full training. Good fit if you’re outgoing, 18+, and want to break into sales with flexible scheduling and fast earning potential.
Home Sales Inspector
- Employer: Orkin
- Location: Abilene, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Earnings: $70,000–$95,000 first-year potential (base + commission)
You’ll inspect homes, recommend pest control solutions, and close sales using company-provided leads and your own prospecting. Comes with a company vehicle, strong benefits, paid training, and clear paths to grow your income.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles or nearby openings on the same company page.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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