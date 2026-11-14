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👔 Abilene, TX Management Jobs with Multiple Leadership Openings
Abilene has some strong leadership roles open right now, from city government to healthcare and retail. If you’ve been waiting to move into (or up in) management, this is a good moment to look.
Director of Information Technology
- Employer: City of Abilene, Texas
- Location: Abilene, TX (City Hall, 555 Walnut St.)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $155,000 – $185,000/year (salary)
Lead all technology for the City of Abilene, including cybersecurity, 911 systems, public safety tech, utilities, and more. This is a high-impact executive role where you’ll set citywide IT strategy, manage a large team and budget, and guide long-term tech investments.
Business Office Manager (BOM)
- Employer: SLP Operations
- Location: Abilene, TX
- Type: Internship (management-track)
- Salary: Not listed
Oversee the business office in a long-term care facility, handling billing, payroll, HR records, and resident trust accounts. Good fit if you know healthcare revenue cycles and want hands-on leadership experience in operations and people management.
Regional Manager, Retail Operations
- Employer: OXXO USA (Southwest Convenience Stores, LLC)
- Location: Abilene, TX (multi-unit region)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Run a multi-store region of convenience stores and food brands (like Subway and Sbarro), with full P&L responsibility and a focus on growth, staffing, and customer experience. Ideal for someone with multi-unit retail or QSR leadership who’s ready to own a large territory.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related roles posted too.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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