Abilene has some strong leadership roles open right now, from city government to healthcare and retail. If you’ve been waiting to move into (or up in) management, this is a good moment to look.

Employer: City of Abilene, Texas

City of Abilene, Texas Location: Abilene, TX (City Hall, 555 Walnut St.)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $155,000 – $185,000/year (salary)

Lead all technology for the City of Abilene, including cybersecurity, 911 systems, public safety tech, utilities, and more. This is a high-impact executive role where you’ll set citywide IT strategy, manage a large team and budget, and guide long-term tech investments.

Employer: SLP Operations

Location: Abilene, TX

Type: Internship (management-track)

Salary: Not listed

Oversee the business office in a long-term care facility, handling billing, payroll, HR records, and resident trust accounts. Good fit if you know healthcare revenue cycles and want hands-on leadership experience in operations and people management.

Employer: OXXO USA (Southwest Convenience Stores, LLC)

Location: Abilene, TX (multi-unit region)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run a multi-store region of convenience stores and food brands (like Subway and Sbarro), with full P&L responsibility and a focus on growth, staffing, and customer experience. Ideal for someone with multi-unit retail or QSR leadership who’s ready to own a large territory.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.