Abilene’s food scene is busy and growing, with new spots and steady chains both hiring. If you like fast kitchens, friendly guests, or creative baking, there’s something here for you.

Employer: Aperitivo

Aperitivo Location: Abilene, TX (in person)

Abilene, TX (in person) Type: Full-time (expected 20–40 hours/week )

(expected ) Pay: From $15.00/hour

Hands-on baking role making pastries, cakes, and other baked goods for daily service and catering. Great fit if you have pastry or kitchen experience and like high-volume production, recipe work, and keeping a clean, organized station.

Employer: Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers Location: Abilene, TX

Abilene, TX Type: Full-time

Pay: Starting at $12.50/hour

Entry-level role with paid training where you can work front counter, kitchen, or drive-thru. Offers weekly pay, flexible schedules, and chances to earn pay bumps in your first year through training and performance.

Employer: United Supermarkets, LLC

Location: Abilene, TX

Abilene, TX Type: Part-time

Pay: Competitive wages (paid weekly)

Creative position focused on decorating cakes and desserts, handling custom orders, and keeping displays looking sharp. Best for someone with prior cake decorating experience who enjoys detailed design work and a fast-paced bakery environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—hours and details can often be flexible once you talk with a manager.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.