Abilene has some solid hands-on transportation jobs open right now, from entry-level to state careers with strong benefits.

Here are a few worth a look if you like working outdoors, staying active, and keeping roads safe.

Employer: Warker LLC

Warker LLC Location: Abilene, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Good fit if you’re new to auto work but want to learn. You’ll change oil, check fluids, rotate tires, and do basic inspections with hands-on training and a supportive team to help you build real automotive skills.

Employer: Warker LLC

Warker LLC Location: Abilene, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Outdoor job helping keep drivers and crews safe at road work sites. No experience needed, training provided; you’ll set up cones and signs, direct traffic with a stop/slow paddle, and stay alert on active roadways.

Employer: Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT)

Location: Abilene, TX (Taylor County Maintenance Office)

Type: Full-time, onsite

Salary: $50,004 – $64,468.95/year (depending on level and experience)

(depending on level and experience) Travel: About 25% of the time

About of the time Deadline: Unposting Date: Nov 30, 2026, 11:59 PM

State job with strong benefits (100% paid health premiums for full-time employees, retirement, paid leave, training, and tuition help). You’ll maintain highways, operate light and heavy equipment, handle traffic control, and respond to emergencies; no experience needed for Tech I, and a Class A CDL with N endorsement is required (or must be earned shortly after hire for Tech I).

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.