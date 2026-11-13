The Wylie Bulldogs will host El Paso Del Valle in a home football playoff game at Hugh Sandifer Stadium on 2026-11-14. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. and kickoff is at 6 p.m., with a clear bag policy in effect; the game will also stream on Wylie Bulldog Productions. Read Greg Jaklewicz’s full game primer at wyliebulldogs.org.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Wylie Independent School District