Abilene has some very special cats waiting for a cozy home and a family to love. Here are a few adoptable kitties from All Kind Animal Initiative who would love to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Female Color: Cream/Ivory

Cream/Ivory Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: All Kind Animal Initiative

Phone: (325) 698-0085

Maple is a tiny cream-colored baby who’s just starting life and looking for a safe, loving home to grow up in. If you’re ready for kitten energy and lots of playtime, Maple could be your new best friend.

👉 Meet Maple and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: All Kind Animal Initiative

Phone: (325) 698-0085

Spiced Chai is a fluffy black kitten with medium-length fur and a lot of charm packed into a small body. He’s ready to leave the shelter life behind and settle into a forever home.

👉 Meet Spiced Chai and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Siamese / Domestic Mediumhair mix

Siamese / Domestic Mediumhair mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Cream/Ivory

Cream/Ivory Adoption fee: $10

Shelter: All Kind Animal Initiative

Phone: (325) 698-0085

Sammy is a beautiful cream-colored adult cat with Siamese looks and soft medium fur. With her very low $10 adoption fee, she’s a wonderful choice if you’d like a more settled companion instead of a wild kitten.

👉 Meet Sammy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: All Kind Animal Initiative

Phone: (325) 698-0085

Abby is a sleek black baby kitten who’s ready to explore, play, and then curl up for naps in a safe home. She’s waiting at the shelter for someone to give her a fresh start.

👉 Meet Abby and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in Abilene, TX and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider visiting All Kind Animal Initiative or calling (325) 698-0085 to ask about these kitties. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.