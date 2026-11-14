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🐱 Sweet Abilene Cats Ready for Adoption Into Loving Homes
Abilene has some very special cats waiting for a cozy home and a family to love. Here are a few adoptable kitties from All Kind Animal Initiative who would love to meet you.
Maple
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Cream/Ivory
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: All Kind Animal Initiative
- Phone: (325) 698-0085
Maple is a tiny cream-colored baby who’s just starting life and looking for a safe, loving home to grow up in. If you’re ready for kitten energy and lots of playtime, Maple could be your new best friend.
👉 Meet Maple and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Spiced Chai
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: All Kind Animal Initiative
- Phone: (325) 698-0085
Spiced Chai is a fluffy black kitten with medium-length fur and a lot of charm packed into a small body. He’s ready to leave the shelter life behind and settle into a forever home.
👉 Meet Spiced Chai and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sammy
- Breed: Siamese / Domestic Mediumhair mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Cream/Ivory
- Adoption fee: $10
- Shelter: All Kind Animal Initiative
- Phone: (325) 698-0085
Sammy is a beautiful cream-colored adult cat with Siamese looks and soft medium fur. With her very low $10 adoption fee, she’s a wonderful choice if you’d like a more settled companion instead of a wild kitten.
👉 Meet Sammy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Abby
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: All Kind Animal Initiative
- Phone: (325) 698-0085
Abby is a sleek black baby kitten who’s ready to explore, play, and then curl up for naps in a safe home. She’s waiting at the shelter for someone to give her a fresh start.
👉 Meet Abby and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in Abilene, TX and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider visiting All Kind Animal Initiative or calling (325) 698-0085 to ask about these kitties. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.