Abilene’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid options for folks who like hands-on work and steady hours. Here are several roles where you can build real skills and grow your paycheck.

Employer: Amazon Warehouse

Amazon Warehouse Location: Abilene, TX

Type: Part-time (with options for full-time, reduced-time, flex-time)

Part-time (with options for full-time, reduced-time, flex-time) Pay: $19.50–$20.00 per hour

Shifts: Early morning and overnight options; overtime possible

Fast-paced warehouse role at the last stop before packages go out for delivery. You’ll sort, scan, and move packages (up to 49 lbs), work on your feet, and use handheld tech in a climate-controlled facility with safety gear, relaxed dress code, and access to Anytime Pay and Day 1 benefits for many shifts.

Employer: Martin Sprocket and Gear, Inc.

Location: Abilene, TX

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (Monday–Friday, 3:00 PM–11:00 PM)

Full-time, 2nd shift (Monday–Friday, 3:00 PM–11:00 PM) Pay: Competitive hourly pay plus 6% extra for 2nd shift (exact base not listed)

Run lathes, mills, drills, presses, and CNC machines to make precision parts in a busy shop. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, can handle heavy items, and want benefits, PTO, holidays, and 401(k) with room to grow in a long-standing, family-owned company.

Employer: Mission Critical Group

Location: Abilene, TX

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed

Hands-on assembly role building backup power systems for data centers, hospitals, and other critical sites. You’ll install fuel systems, exhaust, radiators, and hardware on generator units, read blueprints, use power tools, and operate forklifts/lifts in a manufacturing setting where uptime and safety really matter.

Employer: Coca Cola Southwest Beverages

Location: Abilene, TX

Type: Full-time, day shift (Monday–Friday, 1 PM–Complete )

Full-time, day shift (Monday–Friday, ) Pay: $22.61–$27.00 per hour, based on experience

Lead-level machine operator role on a beverage production line. You’ll set up and run equipment, help with changeovers, keep records, and watch quality, with training provided, performance bonuses, and full benefits for folks who can handle physical work and want a stable, brand-name employer.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—manufacturing skills stack up fast, and each job can be a step to the next one.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.