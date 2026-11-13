Abilene’s customer service scene is busy right now, with banks, medical suppliers, and on-base retail all hiring. If you like helping people and don’t mind staying on your feet (or on the phone), these are worth a look.

Employer: First Financial Bank Texas

First Financial Bank Texas Location: Abilene, TX (on-site Operations Center)

(on-site Operations Center) Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.00/hr non-bilingual, $20.00/hr bilingual (English & Spanish)

Schedule: Must be able to work flexible hours, including Saturdays, holidays, evenings, and extended hours as needed

You’ll handle 100–200 inbound and outbound calls a day, helping customers with bank operations, online and mobile banking, and general account questions. Good fit if you have 2+ years of customer service (call center preferred), like problem-solving, and want steady bank pay with room to grow.

Employer: Army & Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES)

Location: Dyess AFB, TX – Dyess Express w/Gas

Type: Likely part-time/variable hours (retail operations)

Likely (retail operations) Pay Range: $15.00 – $20.60 per hour

Schedule: Must be 21+ ; hours may include Mon & Fri 4:00pm–10:00pm, weekends 9:00am–6:15pm, holidays as needed

Must be ; hours may include Application deadline: Job Expires 18-Nov-2026

Front-line retail role where you greet customers, run the register, and help with bagging and larger items. Comes with access to base facilities and, for qualifying associates, medical, dental, life, disability, PTO, holiday pay, pension, and 401(k). Great if you want to support the military community and can work evenings/weekends.

Employer: National Seating & Mobility

Location: Abilene, TX

Type: Full-time , 8-hour day shift, Monday–Friday

, Pay: Competitive pay (exact amount not listed)

Office-based role where you answer calls, manage orders, and coordinate with clients, caregivers, and clinicians for mobility equipment. Comes with PTO, paid holidays, health/dental/vision/life insurance, 401(k) match, and tuition/education assistance. Good for organized, detail-focused folks with solid computer and communication skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists similar roles on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.