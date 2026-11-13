Abilene’s construction and data center scene is busy right now, and that means solid leadership jobs are popping up. If you’ve got project experience and like keeping big builds on track, these are worth a look.

Employer: DPR Construction

DPR Construction Location: Abilene, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead complex self-perform work (SPW) projects from preconstruction through closeout, including concrete, drywall, framing, and more. You’ll manage scope, schedule, cost, and quality across multiple projects, mentor project teams, and drive safety and process improvements.

Employer: DPR Construction

DPR Construction Location: Abilene, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior leadership role overseeing large or complex SPW operations with a focus on safety, quality, and profitability. Ideal if you have 10–12 years in construction operations and 5+ years managing SPW or trades and want to shape best practices across teams.

Employer: DPR Construction

DPR Construction Location: Abilene, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own full end-to-end project delivery for construction projects, from financials and contracts to risk and stakeholder management. You’ll lead and grow a team of engineers and assistant PMs while partnering closely with superintendents on safety and quality.

Employer: LINX

Location: Abilene, TX

Type: Full-time

Salary: $100,000–$150,000/year, depending on experience

High-impact project controls role running Primavera P6 schedules for hyperscale data center cabling work. Great fit if you have 3–5 years P6 experience, can build and defend critical paths, and want strong benefits plus growth in a fast-moving data center market.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings and paths to move up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.