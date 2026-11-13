Abilene’s food scene is busy, and a lot of spots are hiring right now. If you like fast-paced work, people time, and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Jimmy John's Sandwiches

Jimmy John's Sandwiches Location: Abilene, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $18.00/hour + tips

Benefits: Health, dental, vision, paid training, employee discount, free sandwich, consistent 35–40 hours/week

If you’ve got at least 1 year of management experience and want to grow into a bigger leadership role, this paid training program teaches you how to run a high-volume restaurant from top to bottom.

Employer: Breakers Sports Bar

Breakers Sports Bar Location: Abilene, TX

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: From $14.00/hour

Benefits: Flexible schedule; 20–40 hours/week; people with a criminal record encouraged to apply

Hands-on kitchen role where you’ll cook a variety of dishes, keep the line moving, and help keep the kitchen clean and stocked.

Employer: Potter's Pizza

Potter's Pizza Location: Abilene, TX 79605

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $12.00 – $20.00/hour (server wage + tips / host hourly + tipout)

Benefits: Flexible schedule, employee discount, free food day 1 and on split shifts; people with a criminal record encouraged to apply

Great fit if you like talking with guests and staying busy—greet and seat, take orders, run food, and help keep the dining room clean and moving.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.