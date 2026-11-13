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Abilene
🍽️ Multiple Abilene Food & Hospitality Jobs With $18/hr+ Roles
7 days ago
Abilene’s food scene is busy, and a lot of spots are hiring right now. If you like fast-paced work, people time, and steady hours, these are worth a look.
Manager In Training – Jimmy John’s
- Employer: Jimmy John's Sandwiches
- Location: Abilene, TX
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: From $18.00/hour + tips
- Benefits: Health, dental, vision, paid training, employee discount, free sandwich, consistent 35–40 hours/week
If you’ve got at least 1 year of management experience and want to grow into a bigger leadership role, this paid training program teaches you how to run a high-volume restaurant from top to bottom.
Cook – Breakers Sports Bar
- Employer: Breakers Sports Bar
- Location: Abilene, TX
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: From $14.00/hour
- Benefits: Flexible schedule; 20–40 hours/week; people with a criminal record encouraged to apply
Hands-on kitchen role where you’ll cook a variety of dishes, keep the line moving, and help keep the kitchen clean and stocked.
Server / Host – Potter’s Pizza
- Employer: Potter's Pizza
- Location: Abilene, TX 79605
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: $12.00 – $20.00/hour (server wage + tips / host hourly + tipout)
- Benefits: Flexible schedule, employee discount, free food day 1 and on split shifts; people with a criminal record encouraged to apply
Great fit if you like talking with guests and staying busy—greet and seat, take orders, run food, and help keep the dining room clean and moving.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while they’re still hiring.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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