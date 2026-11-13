Abilene and the surrounding West Texas area are busy with new housing and real estate projects, which means steady demand for people who can keep buildings, grounds, and facilities running smoothly.

Here are several solid maintenance and facilities roles hiring now in and around Abilene, TX.

Employer: JLL

JLL Location: On-site – listed for Abilene, TX but role is based in Monahans, TX

On-site – listed for but Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (includes $25,000 moving & incentive bonus)

Coordinate day-to-day building operations, schedule maintenance, and work with vendors to keep a large facility safe, clean, and efficient. Good fit if you have 2+ years in facilities or property management, strong organization skills, and want a role with growth potential and solid benefits.

Employer: JLL

JLL Location: On-site – listed for Abilene, TX but role is based in Monahans, TX

On-site – listed for but Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (includes $50,000 incentive & move lump sum)

Lead the full housing operations for a large workforce lodging program, supervising staff, managing budgets, and making sure safety and service standards are met 24/7. Ideal if you have 5+ years in hospitality, lodging, or facilities management and want a high-responsibility leadership role.

Employer: JLL

JLL Location: On-site – listed for Abilene, TX but role is based in Monahans, TX

On-site – listed for but Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (includes $50,000 moving & incentive bonus)

Run daily operations at a major housing facility, overseeing janitorial, landscaping, food service coordination, vendors, and safety. Great for someone with facilities/workplace management experience who likes being the go-to person on-site and managing both people and budgets.

Employer: Service Corporation International

Location: Abilene, TX 79606

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Hands-on outdoor role helping with burial openings/closings, marker installation, and grounds upkeep at a local cemetery. You’ll operate equipment (mowers, tractors, backhoe), work in all weather, and support families by keeping the grounds respectful and well maintained.

Employer: Asset Living

Location: Abilene, TX

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15–$17 per hour

Keep apartment community common areas, offices, and vacant units clean and ready for residents. Good entry point if you want steady hours, like detailed cleaning work, and prefer a role that’s more indoors with clear tasks each day.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.