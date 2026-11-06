🐶 Playful & Sweet Dogs Ready for Adoption in Abilene, TX

Abilene has some wonderful dogs waiting patiently for a second chance. If you’ve been thinking about adding a furry friend to your family, these pups would love to meet you.

Breed: Collie / Chow Chow mix

Collie / Chow Chow mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: All Kind Animal Initiative

Phone: (325) 698-0085

Zephyr is a handsome young collie–chow mix with a soft tan coat and a bright future ahead of him. He’s at All Kind Animal Initiative in Abilene, where he’s waiting for a family to call his own.

👉 Meet Zephyr and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Cattle Dog / Mutt mix

Cattle Dog / Mutt mix Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: White with tan/yellow/fawn

White with tan/yellow/fawn Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Taylor Jones Humane Society

Phone: (325) 672-7124

Delaney is a sweet puppy who was found as a stray and never claimed. Staff at Taylor Jones Humane Society say she’s really sweet and loves to play. She’s hoping for a home where she can grow up loved, learn new things, and have a buddy to play with.

👉 Meet Delaney and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Catahoula Leopard Dog / Black Mouth Cur mix

Catahoula Leopard Dog / Black Mouth Cur mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn/White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn/White Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: All Kind Animal Initiative

Phone: (325) 698-0085

Dixie is a striking young Catahoula/Black Mouth Cur mix with a beautiful tan and white coat. She’s full of potential and is looking for a home that will give her love, guidance, and plenty of time by your side.

👉 Meet Dixie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Abilene, TX, please consider visiting these shelters, sharing these pups with friends, or starting an adoption application today. Your home could be the fresh start one of these dogs is waiting for.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.