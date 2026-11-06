📅 Thanksgiving kids & teen activities all November at APL

📅 Thanksgiving fun for kids and teens at Abilene libraries all November

The Abilene Public Library is packed with Thanksgiving activities for kids, teens, and families throughout November at the Main Library and South Branch Library.

Here’s what’s planned:

Imagination Lab: Run, Turkey Run – Nov 9 & 20 , Main Library , school-aged kids . STEAM challenge: design a cage to keep a runaway turkey from escaping.

– , , . STEAM challenge: design a cage to keep a runaway turkey from escaping. Craft Hour: Thanksgiving Pie – Nov 15 , South Branch , kids . Make a fun Thanksgiving pie craft; all supplies provided.

– , , . Make a fun Thanksgiving pie craft; all supplies provided. Saturday Super Storytime: Thanksgiving – Nov 21 , Main Library , kids & families . Stories, songs, and crafts about Thanksgiving.

– , , . Stories, songs, and crafts about Thanksgiving. Thanksgiving Take & Make Crafts – Nov 22–25 , South Branch , kids of all ages . Drop in daily to pick up a different craft kit to do at home.

– , , . Drop in daily to pick up a different craft kit to do at home. South STEAM: Turkey on the Run – Nov 29 , South Branch , kids of all ages . Hands-on coding and problem-solving challenge, no computer needed.

– , , . Hands-on coding and problem-solving challenge, no computer needed. Teen Craft: Gallery of Gratitude – Nov 30, Main Library, teens. Create art inspired by what you’re thankful for.

For full times and branch addresses, visit www.abilenetx.gov/apl.