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Abilene
💻 Free Gale Health & Wellness access with Abilene library card
8 days ago
📢 Explore Gale Health & Wellness with your Abilene library card
The Abilene Public Library is spotlighting the Gale Health & Wellness database, a free online health resource you can use anytime with a valid library card.
Gale Health & Wellness offers:
- Full-text medical journals, magazines, reference books, videos, and audio
- Trusted info on diseases, conditions, tests, treatments, medications, mental health, nutrition, fitness, and more
- Easy search tools and filters (full-text only, peer-reviewed, date ranges)
- A Browse Topics section from abdominal ultrasound to Zika
- Tools to print, download, save, highlight, take notes, translate into 55+ languages, and listen via text-to-speech
To use it, go to www.abilenetx.gov/apl/Databases and select Gale Health & Wellness from the A–Z list, then sign in with your library card from any computer, tablet, or phone.
Remember: this database is for learning and research and does not replace advice from a qualified health-care professional.
More Info: Database Spotlight: Gale Health & Wellness • Abile...
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