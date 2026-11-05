📅 Cookbook Club for Adults – Nov. 10 at Sears Recreation Center

📅 Cookbook Club: Bring a Dish to Share on Nov. 10

Love to cook or try new recipes? Join Cookbook Club on Tuesday, November 10, 2026 at 6:30 PM. The group meets in the Sears Recreation Center Multipurpose Room (event listed under Billy Enriquez Branch Library, 2250 Ambler Ave., Abilene, TX 79603).

This meetup is for adults ages 18+ and registration is required.

Here’s how it works:

Register online at www.abilenetx.gov/recsignup .

at . Stop by the library to check out a cookbook , or use the AtoZ Food online database to find a recipe.

to check out a , or use the online database to find a recipe. Pick a dish (sometimes there’s a theme) and make enough to serve at least 15 people .

. Bring your dish to the meeting and enjoy an evening of food, conversation, and recipe sharing with fellow food lovers.

Great option for a fun, social night out for adults who enjoy cooking.