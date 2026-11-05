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Abilene

📅 Cookbook Club for Adults – Nov. 10 at Sears Recreation Center

8 days ago
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📅 Cookbook Club: Bring a Dish to Share on Nov. 10

Love to cook or try new recipes? Join Cookbook Club on Tuesday, November 10, 2026 at 6:30 PM. The group meets in the Sears Recreation Center Multipurpose Room (event listed under Billy Enriquez Branch Library, 2250 Ambler Ave., Abilene, TX 79603).

This meetup is for adults ages 18+ and registration is required.

Here’s how it works:

  • Register online at www.abilenetx.gov/recsignup.
  • Stop by the library to check out a cookbook, or use the AtoZ Food online database to find a recipe.
  • Pick a dish (sometimes there’s a theme) and make enough to serve at least 15 people.
  • Bring your dish to the meeting and enjoy an evening of food, conversation, and recipe sharing with fellow food lovers.

Great option for a fun, social night out for adults who enjoy cooking.

More Info: Calendar • Cookbook Club

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