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Abilene
📢 Scam Prevention 101 workshop with BBB on Nov. 10
8 days ago
📢 Learn to Spot Scams: BBB Workshop at the Library
Want to feel more confident spotting scams? Come to Scam Prevention 101 with the Better Business Bureau on Tuesday, November 10, 2026 at 3:00 PM.
The workshop will be held in the Library Community Room, 1699 S. 1st St., Suite 100, Abilene, TX 79602. It’s for adults ages 18+.
Representatives from the Better Business Bureau will share:
- How to recognize common scams
- Ways to protect your personal information
- What to do if you’re targeted
- Steps to take if you’ve already been scammed
If you or someone you care about uses phones, email, or online banking, this is a helpful, practical session to attend.
More Info: Calendar • Scam Prevention 101 with the BBB
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