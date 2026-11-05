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Abilene

📢 Scam Prevention 101 workshop with BBB on Nov. 10

8 days ago
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📢 Learn to Spot Scams: BBB Workshop at the Library

Want to feel more confident spotting scams? Come to Scam Prevention 101 with the Better Business Bureau on Tuesday, November 10, 2026 at 3:00 PM.

The workshop will be held in the Library Community Room, 1699 S. 1st St., Suite 100, Abilene, TX 79602. It’s for adults ages 18+.

Representatives from the Better Business Bureau will share:

  • How to recognize common scams
  • Ways to protect your personal information
  • What to do if you’re targeted
  • Steps to take if you’ve already been scammed

If you or someone you care about uses phones, email, or online banking, this is a helpful, practical session to attend.

More Info: Calendar • Scam Prevention 101 with the BBB

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