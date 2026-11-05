📢 Scam Prevention 101 workshop with BBB on Nov. 10

📢 Learn to Spot Scams: BBB Workshop at the Library

Want to feel more confident spotting scams? Come to Scam Prevention 101 with the Better Business Bureau on Tuesday, November 10, 2026 at 3:00 PM.

The workshop will be held in the Library Community Room, 1699 S. 1st St., Suite 100, Abilene, TX 79602. It’s for adults ages 18+.

Representatives from the Better Business Bureau will share:

How to recognize common scams

Ways to protect your personal information

What to do if you’re targeted

Steps to take if you’ve already been scammed

If you or someone you care about uses phones, email, or online banking, this is a helpful, practical session to attend.