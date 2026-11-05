🏭 Abilene Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Hands-On Openings

Abilene has some solid hands-on jobs right now, from steady warehouse work to light production and a super-flexible side gig. All in-person, all local.

Employer: NATIONWIDE PRODUCTS

NATIONWIDE PRODUCTS Location: Abilene, TX

Abilene, TX Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Assembly line role where you’ll build, package, and inspect products, and help run production equipment. Expect to be on your feet all shift, lifting 20–30 lbs, and working at a fast pace with strong attendance. Includes PTO and 401(k) with match, plus an employee referral bonus opportunity.

Employer: Cotton Candy Vending

Cotton Candy Vending Location: Mall of Abilene, Abilene, TX

Mall of Abilene, Abilene, TX Type: Part-time (~2 hours/week)

(~2 hours/week) Pay: About $250 per month

Ultra-flexible side job cleaning and checking a cotton candy vending machine two times a week (about 60 minutes per visit). Great if you live near the mall, have reliable transportation, and like light mechanical work. Includes a flexible schedule and simple, repeatable tasks.

Employer: Home Zone Furniture

Location: Abilene, TX

Abilene, TX Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00 per hour

Hands-on warehouse role assembling furniture, loading customer orders, and keeping the warehouse and showroom organized. Offers medical, dental, vision, paid vacation, 401(k) with match, employee discounts, and growth opportunities. They ask you to apply in person and value a strong work ethic and teamwork.

If one of these fits you, save the link and apply soon—good local roles tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.