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Abilene
History of Dyess Air Force Base Gate in Abilene
3 days ago
The gate at Dyess Air Force Base marks a site that began in 1942 as Abilene Army Air Base, created during World War II to train aircrews. The base closed after the war, then reopened in 1953 as Abilene Air Force Base, and in 1957 it was renamed Dyess Air Force Base in honor of William Dyess, a Texas native, lieutenant colonel, and survivor of the Bataan Death March. The entrance stands as a symbol of Abilene’s long link to national defense and the generations of service members and families who have passed through its gates.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Abilene Public Library
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