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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Abilene
Abilene has some wonderful dogs waiting patiently for a second chance. Each one below is looking for a safe, loving home and a person to call their own.
All adoption details are listed with each pup so you can quickly see who might be a good fit for your family.
Walter
- Breed: Terrier (Medium) / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption Fee: $75
- Shelter: All Kind Animal Initiative
- Phone: (325) 698-0085
Walter is a medium-sized terrier mix with a rich brown coat. He’s an adult boy, so you’re past the tiny puppy stage but still get a fun, active companion. If you’re looking for a solid, medium dog to share walks and couch time, Walter could be your guy.
👉 Meet Walter and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Jojo
- Breed: Coonhound / Mixed Breed (Medium)
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate/White
- Adoption Fee: $50
- Shelter: All Kind Animal Initiative
- Phone: (325) 698-0085
Jojo is a Coonhound mix puppy with a big personality and tons of energy. He loves to zoom around, explore, and make people laugh with his silly antics. He’s looking for a family who can keep up with his puppy adventures and help him grow into a well-mannered, happy dog.
👉 Meet Jojo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Hanley
- Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)
- Age: Adult (about 4 years)
- Gender: Male
- Color: White with tan/yellow/fawn
- Weight: About 60 lbs
- Adoption Fee: $75
- Shelter: All Kind Animal Initiative
- Phone: (325) 698-0085
Hanley is a handsome, large mixed-breed boy with a striking white coat and tan markings. He’s described as affectionate, friendly, and gentle, and he walks nicely on a leash. Hanley also gets along well with cats, which is a big plus for multi-pet homes.
👉 Meet Hanley and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Thunder
- Breed: Shepherd / Terrier (Medium)
- Age: Adult (about 2 years)
- Gender: Male
- Color: White/Brown/Chocolate, brindle pattern
- Weight: About 40 lbs
- Adoption Fee: $75
- Shelter: All Kind Animal Initiative
- Phone: (325) 698-0085
Thunder is a 2-year-old Shepherd–Terrier mix with a beautiful white and brown brindle coat. He has a medium energy level and gets along well with other dogs. The shelter notes that he will be altered, so his new family won’t need to handle that.
👉 Meet Thunder and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Callahan
- Breed: Terrier (Medium)
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Cream/White
- Adoption Fee: $75
- Shelter: All Kind Animal Initiative
- Phone: (325) 698-0085
Callahan is a cream-and-white medium terrier mix. As an adult dog, he’s likely past the wildest puppy stages and ready to settle into a routine with his new family.
👉 Meet Callahan and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Helena
- Breed: Boxer
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brindle
- Adoption Fee: $75
- Shelter: All Kind Animal Initiative
- Phone: (325) 698-0085
Helena is a young Boxer girl with a classic brindle coat. She’s at a great age for training and bonding, with plenty of energy for play and walks.
👉 Meet Helena and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Pita
- Breed: Terrier (Medium)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption Fee: $75
- Shelter: All Kind Animal Initiative
- Phone: (325) 698-0085
Pita is a young brown terrier mix, medium in size and ready to grow up with her new people. She’s a nice option if you want a younger dog without starting from a tiny puppy.
👉 Meet Pita and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Moki
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Cream
- Adoption Fee: $75
- Shelter: All Kind Animal Initiative
- Phone: (325) 698-0085
Moki is an adult cream-colored Pit Bull Terrier mix. She’s looking for a family who appreciates this loyal, people-focused breed type and can give her a stable, loving home.
👉 Meet Moki and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Delaney
- Breed: Cattle Dog / Mutt
- Age: Baby (puppy)
- Gender: Female
- Color: White with tan/yellow/fawn
- Adoption Fee: $125
- Shelter: Taylor Jones Humane Society
- Phone: (325) 672-7124
Delaney was found as a stray, and her owner never came for her. The team at Taylor Jones Humane Society says she’s really sweet and loves to play. She’s hoping someone will come scoop her up so she can play and grow up in a real home.
👉 Meet Delaney and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Abilene, TX, please consider visiting All Kind Animal Initiative or Taylor Jones Humane Society to meet these dogs in person. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.