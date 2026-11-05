🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Abilene

Abilene has some wonderful dogs waiting patiently for a second chance. Each one below is looking for a safe, loving home and a person to call their own.

All adoption details are listed with each pup so you can quickly see who might be a good fit for your family.

Breed: Terrier (Medium) / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Terrier (Medium) / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: All Kind Animal Initiative

Phone: (325) 698-0085

Walter is a medium-sized terrier mix with a rich brown coat. He’s an adult boy, so you’re past the tiny puppy stage but still get a fun, active companion. If you’re looking for a solid, medium dog to share walks and couch time, Walter could be your guy.

👉 Meet Walter and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Coonhound / Mixed Breed (Medium)

Coonhound / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown/Chocolate/White

Brown/Chocolate/White Adoption Fee: $50

Shelter: All Kind Animal Initiative

Phone: (325) 698-0085

Jojo is a Coonhound mix puppy with a big personality and tons of energy. He loves to zoom around, explore, and make people laugh with his silly antics. He’s looking for a family who can keep up with his puppy adventures and help him grow into a well-mannered, happy dog.

👉 Meet Jojo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Large)

Mixed Breed (Large) Age: Adult (about 4 years)

Adult (about 4 years) Gender: Male

Male Color: White with tan/yellow/fawn

White with tan/yellow/fawn Weight: About 60 lbs

About 60 lbs Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: All Kind Animal Initiative

Phone: (325) 698-0085

Hanley is a handsome, large mixed-breed boy with a striking white coat and tan markings. He’s described as affectionate, friendly, and gentle, and he walks nicely on a leash. Hanley also gets along well with cats, which is a big plus for multi-pet homes.

👉 Meet Hanley and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shepherd / Terrier (Medium)

Shepherd / Terrier (Medium) Age: Adult (about 2 years)

Adult (about 2 years) Gender: Male

Male Color: White/Brown/Chocolate, brindle pattern

White/Brown/Chocolate, brindle pattern Weight: About 40 lbs

About 40 lbs Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: All Kind Animal Initiative

Phone: (325) 698-0085

Thunder is a 2-year-old Shepherd–Terrier mix with a beautiful white and brown brindle coat. He has a medium energy level and gets along well with other dogs. The shelter notes that he will be altered, so his new family won’t need to handle that.

👉 Meet Thunder and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier (Medium)

Terrier (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Cream/White

Cream/White Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: All Kind Animal Initiative

Phone: (325) 698-0085

Callahan is a cream-and-white medium terrier mix. As an adult dog, he’s likely past the wildest puppy stages and ready to settle into a routine with his new family.

👉 Meet Callahan and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Boxer

Boxer Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brindle

Brindle Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: All Kind Animal Initiative

Phone: (325) 698-0085

Helena is a young Boxer girl with a classic brindle coat. She’s at a great age for training and bonding, with plenty of energy for play and walks.

👉 Meet Helena and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier (Medium)

Terrier (Medium) Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: All Kind Animal Initiative

Phone: (325) 698-0085

Pita is a young brown terrier mix, medium in size and ready to grow up with her new people. She’s a nice option if you want a younger dog without starting from a tiny puppy.

👉 Meet Pita and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier

American Pit Bull Terrier Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Cream

Cream Adoption Fee: $75

Shelter: All Kind Animal Initiative

Phone: (325) 698-0085

Moki is an adult cream-colored Pit Bull Terrier mix. She’s looking for a family who appreciates this loyal, people-focused breed type and can give her a stable, loving home.

👉 Meet Moki and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Cattle Dog / Mutt

Cattle Dog / Mutt Age: Baby (puppy)

Baby (puppy) Gender: Female

Female Color: White with tan/yellow/fawn

White with tan/yellow/fawn Adoption Fee: $125

Shelter: Taylor Jones Humane Society

Phone: (325) 672-7124

Delaney was found as a stray, and her owner never came for her. The team at Taylor Jones Humane Society says she’s really sweet and loves to play. She’s hoping someone will come scoop her up so she can play and grow up in a real home.

👉 Meet Delaney and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Abilene, TX, please consider visiting All Kind Animal Initiative or Taylor Jones Humane Society to meet these dogs in person. Sharing this list with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.