Cowboy boot art installation complete

The final Cowboy Boot public art installation — a project of the Arts Council of Dickinson County — now is complete.The boot, the 11th to be installed around Abilene, is located outside of the Dickinson County Heritage Center. The design showcases the C.W. Parker Carousel, located on the Heritage Center grounds. Photo courtesy Sam Geissinger

The 11th and final piece of the cowboy boot public art installation is complete, standing by the north side of the Dickinson County Heritage Center.

“It’s a clean design,” said Sam Geissinger, director of the Arts Council of Dickinson County. “There is nothing that is not carousel related on that boot. The boot turned out really, really well.”