Healthcare hiring around Aberdeen, WA is steady, with solid options for nurses, techs, and pharmacists. If you’re in medical care and open to new hours or a contract, these are worth a look.

Employer: Medlinkhealth Anesthesia

Medlinkhealth Anesthesia Location: Aberdeen, WA

Type: Contract / Full-time hours

Contract / Full-time hours Schedule: 40 hrs/week , 8-hour shifts, mostly days; OR call and some holiday call required

, 8-hour shifts, mostly days; OR call and some holiday call required Start Date: November 23, 2026

OR Circulator role for an experienced RN who can jump in fast. Good fit if you like focused OR work, steady hours, and don’t mind taking call.

Employer: Safeway (Albertsons Companies)

Location: Aberdeen, WA

Type: Full-time

Pay: At least local minimum wage; higher based on experience and location

At least local minimum wage; higher based on experience and location Perks: Relocation available, competitive wages, health & welfare benefits (medical, dental, 401k, more), PTO, holidays, discounts; possible OPT/H-1B/TN sponsorship or H1B transfer

Community-facing pharmacist role with direct patient care and wellness services. Great if you enjoy knowing your patients by name and want strong benefits with a big, stable employer.

Employer: Slate Healthcare, LLC

Location: Aberdeen, WA

Type: Full-time 13-week contract

Full-time Start Date: November 30, 2026

Hours: 40 hrs/week , 5x8 flex shifts

, 5x8 flex shifts Weekly Pay: $2,972/week (contract)

(contract) Benefits: Weekly pay, referral bonus, medical, dental, vision, 401(k)

Travel-style CT Tech contract with strong weekly pay and full benefits. Ideal if you have CT experience and want a well-paid, time-limited assignment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.