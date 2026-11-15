Aberdeen’s healthcare scene is busy, and travel techs are in demand. If you’re up for 13-week adventures with solid pay and benefits, these could be worth a look.

Employer: Triage Staffing | Healthcare Staffing

Triage Staffing | Healthcare Staffing Location: Aberdeen, SD

Type: Travel / Internship , 13 weeks , 40 hrs/week , 8-hour day shifts

, , , Pay: $3,477 per week

Start date: 12/14/2026

This Cath Lab Radiology Tech role offers guaranteed hours, weekly pay, and Day One health, vision, dental, and 401(k). Good fit if you want strong recruiter support, housing options, and extra perks like vacation bonuses and CE/licensing reimbursement.

Employer: Uniti Med

Location: Aberdeen, SD

Type: Travel / Internship , 13 weeks , 40 hrs/week , 8-hour day shifts

, , , Pay: $3,490 per week

Start date: 12/14/2026

Another Cath Lab Tech opening with slightly higher weekly pay and Day 1 medical, dental, and vision. Comes with license reimbursement, travel discounts, and a dedicated recruiter to guide you through the whole assignment.

Employer: Soliant

Location: Aberdeen, SD

Type: Travel / Internship , 5x8 hour shifts , mostly days with night/weekend/holiday call

, , mostly with Pay: Not listed (premium travel compensation noted)

Not listed (premium travel compensation noted) Requirements: ARRT(MR) or ARMRIT, degree in Radiologic Technology, 1+ year MRI experience

Work with advanced MRI tech and a strong imaging team while enjoying small-city life. Role includes tax-advantaged stipends, health benefits, 401(k) options, and access to future nationwide assignments.

If one of these fits your skills, click through, double-check the details, and apply soon so you don’t miss the window.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.