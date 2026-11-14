Aberdeen’s retail scene is busy right now—great if you like working with people and staying on your feet. Here are several solid options, from flexible merchandiser roles to full-time sales.

Employer: ActionLink

ActionLink Location: Aberdeen, SD + nearby stores

Type: Part-time (up to 10 hours/week , Mon–Thu, 8am–4pm , no weekends/evenings )

(up to , Mon–Thu, , ) Pay: $25.00/hour

Work in big-name stores setting up and fixing displays for brands like Microsoft, Samsung, T‑Mobile, Dyson, Bose, and Intel. You get paid training, PTO accrual, 401(k) with match, and mileage/drive-time pay while working mostly on your own schedule within weekday hours.

Employer: CROSSMARK

Location: Aberdeen, SD (Coborn’s)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00/hour

Full-time role resetting and stocking grocery shelves using planograms, plus doing new item cut-ins and reporting with a mobile app. Comes with medical, dental, vision, company-paid life and disability, 401(k), PTO, paid training, mileage and drive-time pay, and weekday daytime hours (Mon–Thu, some Fri, no evenings/weekends).

Employer: T‑Mobile

Location: Aberdeen, SD

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18/hour base + $5/hour training pay; at least $20/hour total with incentives

Help customers pick phones and plans while you learn wireless tech and sales skills. T‑Mobile offers stock grants, employee stock purchase plan, 401(k), medical/dental/vision, paid time off and holidays, parental leave, tuition help, and phone/internet discounts, plus a clear path to grow into a Mobile Expert with performance incentives.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good roles like these don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.