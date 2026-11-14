📅 Learn About Respite Care Support for Caregivers

There will be a special caregivers presentation on Tuesday, December 8, 2026 at 10:00 AM at the Aberdeen Area Senior Center, 1303 7th Ave SE, Aberdeen, SD 57401.

The topic is “Respite Care – How Can We Help?” and it is open to the public.

Respite care provides temporary relief for primary caregivers who support people with disabilities, chronic illnesses, or age-related needs. A GUIDE care team will explain how respite care works and how it can help caregivers recharge, manage stress, and protect their own well-being.

If you are a caregiver, or support someone who is, you’re welcome to come learn more about this service and how it might help your family.