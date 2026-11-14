Aberdeen’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospital leadership to hands-on nursing and travel imaging work. Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Sanford Health – Aberdeen Medical Center

Sanford Health – Location: Aberdeen, SD

Type: Full-time, Day shift (8 hours), ~40 hrs/week

Salary: Not listed

Lead the Med/Surg unit at a major regional health system. You’ll manage day-to-day nursing operations, staffing, quality improvement, and help grow and mentor the team. BSN and RN license required, with strong clinical experience and leadership skills.

Employer: Not listed (county jail facility)

Not listed (county jail facility) Location: Aberdeen, SD

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide medical care to inmates, from daily sick calls and meds to emergency response and mental health coordination. Good fit if you’re an RN with at least 2 years’ experience who can stay calm, organized, and firm but fair in a secure setting.

Employer: Health Carousel Nursing & Allied Health

Location: Aberdeen, SD (Travel assignment)

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, Day shift

Pay: Approx. $2,357 per week (includes taxable + stipend, per listing)

Short-term MRI tech contract with strong weekly pay and benefits starting day 1. Includes options like company housing, 401(k), medical/dental/vision, and license reimbursement—ideal if you like variety and travel.

If something here fits you, save the link and apply soon—good healthcare roles in Aberdeen don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.