Aberdeen has some very sweet cats waiting for a cozy home. All of these kitties are at the Aberdeen Area Humane Society and are looking for loving families.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Adoption fee: $105

Shelter: Aberdeen Area Humane Society

Phone: (605) 226-1200

Pie is a tiny tuxedo girl who’s ready to grow up in a safe, loving home. If you’re looking for a young cat to bond with from the start, Pie could be your match.

👉 Meet Pie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $105

Shelter: Aberdeen Area Humane Society

Phone: (605) 226-1200

Cornucopia is a sleek black adult cat who may be a great choice if you want a kitty past the tiny kitten stage. Adults often settle in quickly and show their personalities right away.

👉 Meet Cornucopia and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Adoption fee: $105

Shelter: Aberdeen Area Humane Society

Phone: (605) 226-1200

Turkey is a young tuxedo boy who would love a home where he can play, nap, and learn the house rules. Kittens like Turkey often do well with gentle kids and other friendly pets when introduced slowly.

👉 Meet Turkey and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $105

Shelter: Aberdeen Area Humane Society

Phone: (605) 226-1200

Gravy is a black kitten who’s ready to leave the shelter for a real home. She’ll need the usual kitten basics: playtime, patience, and lots of love.

👉 Meet Gravy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $105

Shelter: Aberdeen Area Humane Society

Phone: (605) 226-1200

Ham is another adorable black kitten hoping for a family to call her own. She’d love a safe indoor home and a soft spot to curl up.

👉 Meet Ham and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Adoption fee: $105

Shelter: Aberdeen Area Humane Society

Phone: (605) 226-1200

Stuffing is a tuxedo boy who will grow up fast, so now is the perfect time to bring him home and help him learn good habits.

👉 Meet Stuffing and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $105

Shelter: Aberdeen Area Humane Society

Phone: (605) 226-1200

Casserole is a black kitten who would love a family to grow up with. Consider adopting him with another kitten so they can keep each other company.

👉 Meet Casserole and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Adoption fee: $105

Shelter: Aberdeen Area Humane Society

Phone: (605) 226-1200

Potatoes is a tuxedo kitten looking for a safe, loving home. She’ll reward you with years of companionship as she grows.

👉 Meet Potatoes and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Aberdeen, SD, please consider visiting the Aberdeen Area Humane Society or calling (605) 226-1200 to ask about these cats. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.