undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Aberdeen
📅 $7 all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast on Nov. 21
10 days ago
📅 Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser for Aberdeen Senior Center
Treat yourself to breakfast and support local seniors on Saturday, November 21, 2026.
The Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser is open to the public at the Aberdeen Area Senior Center, 1303 7th Ave SE, Aberdeen, SD 57401 from 8:00am to 11:00am.
For $7 per person, you get:
- All the pancakes you can eat
- 2 sausage links
- Coffee
- Orange juice
Bring family or friends, enjoy a hot breakfast, and help support the Aberdeen Area Senior Center.
More Info: Calendar • Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.