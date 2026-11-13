📅 Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser for Aberdeen Senior Center

Treat yourself to breakfast and support local seniors on Saturday, November 21, 2026.

The Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser is open to the public at the Aberdeen Area Senior Center, 1303 7th Ave SE, Aberdeen, SD 57401 from 8:00am to 11:00am.

For $7 per person, you get:

All the pancakes you can eat

2 sausage links

Coffee

Orange juice

Bring family or friends, enjoy a hot breakfast, and help support the Aberdeen Area Senior Center.