Aberdeen’s food scene is busy, from schools to senior care to coffee shops. Here are a few solid local openings if you like working with people and food.

Employer: Lunchtime Solutions

Lunchtime Solutions Location: Aberdeen Public School, Aberdeen, SD

Type: Likely part-time, school-year (daytime hours)

Likely (daytime hours) Schedule: Monday–Friday, 6:30am–1pm, no nights, weekends, or holidays

Prepare and cook school meals, help with special diets and events, and keep the kitchen clean and safe. Great if you want work–life balance, school-year breaks, 401(k), PTO, paid holidays, and a free meal every shift.

Employer: Bethesda Home of Aberdeen

Location: Aberdeen, SD

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: Starting at $16.20/hour , DOE

, DOE Schedule: 6:00am–2:00pm or 6:30am–2:30pm, every other weekend & holiday rotation

Cook for residents in a care setting, follow menus and special diets, and help lead kitchen staff when needed. Offers on-the-job training, full benefits (health, dental, vision), pension plan, PTO, and on-site childcare/preschool with reduced rates.

Employer: Coborn's, Inc.

Location: Aberdeen, SD

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Take guest orders, make coffee and specialty drinks, and run the register in a busy coffee shop. Perks include 10% grocery discount, DailyPay access, PTO, holiday and Sunday premium pay, 401(k) with company match, and employee stock ownership.

If one of these fits your schedule and skills, click through, skim the details, and send in an application this week.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.