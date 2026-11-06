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🛒 Aberdeen SD Retail Jobs With Multiple Openings Right Now
Aberdeen’s retail scene is busy and hiring. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, these roles are worth a look.
Auto Care Center Service Manager
- Employer: Walmart Supercenter #1520
- Location: 3820 7th Ave SE, Aberdeen, SD 57401
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $22 – $35 per hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hr premiums and annual/quarterly incentives
Lead the Auto Care Center team while customers shop in-store. This role comes with strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off) and Walmart-paid education programs through Live Better U.
Assistant Manager II
- Employer: Family Dollar
- Location: 412 6th Avenue SW, Aberdeen, SD 57401
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Help run the store day-to-day: support staff, serve customers, handle opening/closing, stocking, and cash. This is a good fit if you like a fast-paced retail setting and want experience in store leadership, with benefits like insurance, retirement plans, and educational assistance.
Part-Time Order Pick Up & Delivery
- Employer: Menards
- Location: Aberdeen, SD
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Not listed (includes extra $3/hour on Sat/Sun)
Help customers with online order pick-up and organize deliveries, plus assist on the sales floor. Perks include a store discount, weekend pay bump, profit sharing, flexible scheduling, and on-the-job training.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in an application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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