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🔧 Aberdeen SD Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings
Aberdeen has steady demand for people who like to keep spaces clean, safe, and running smoothly. If you’re reliable and don’t mind being on your feet, these building and grounds roles are worth a look.
Housekeeping/Laundry | PRN
- Employer: Avera Health – Mother Joseph Manor Retirement Community
- Location: Aberdeen, SD
- Type: PRN / Part-time (primarily days)
- Pay: $17.50 – $21.50/hour (based on experience)
Day shift role (about 7:00 am–2:30 pm, Mon–Fri, at least one day a week, often more) doing room cleaning and laundry in a healthcare setting. Good fit if you want steady daytime hours, like detailed cleaning, and want to support patient care without doing clinical work.
Housekeeper/Laundry
- Employer: Holiday Inn Express and Suites
- Location: Aberdeen, SD
- Type: Full-time or Part-time
- Pay: $15.00/hour
Hotel housekeeping role focused on guest rooms, hallways, and public areas. Offers flexible schedule plus benefits like health, dental, paid time off, employee discount, and is ideal if you’re detail-oriented and like a faster-paced, guest-focused setting.
Facilities Caretaker (Custodian)
- Employer: Catholic Diocese of Sioux Falls (RMS/RHS)
- Location: Aberdeen, SD
- Type: Full-time
School-based custodian role handling daily cleaning, light maintenance, event setup, and some outdoor work like snow or debris removal. Good match if you want a stable, full-time job, can use cleaning equipment, and like keeping a school clean and safe for students and staff.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—many employers will train the right person who shows up and works hard.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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