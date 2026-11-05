🚧 Nov 5 water shutoff & road closure on S. 16th St.

🚧 Water shutoff & road closure on S. 16th St.

On Thursday, November 5, 2026, the City will shut off water and close the road on S. 16th St. from 6th Ave. SW to 8th Ave. SW for a water main valve repair.

Time: About 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM (or until the work is finished)

About (or until the work is finished) Where: S. 16th St. between 6th Ave. SW and 8th Ave. SW

During this time:

Water service will be off in the affected area.

in the affected area. The road will be closed to traffic.

Residents in this stretch are encouraged to collect and store water ahead of time for drinking and restroom use.

Drivers should plan alternate routes around this block until the work is complete.