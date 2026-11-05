Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Aberdeen

📅 Acrylic pour “chain pull” art class for ages 11+ Nov 21

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27J2Vj_1GnOULz200

📅 Learn acrylic pour “chain pull” art in Aberdeen

Want to try a fun painting style without needing drawing skills? The Aberdeen Recreation & Cultural Center is hosting an acrylic pour class on Saturday, November 21, 2026 at 10:00 AM.

You’ll learn:

  • Basics of mixing paint and pouring medium
  • Swiping techniques for pour painting
  • How to create your own abstract art using the “Chain Pull Technique”

Details:

  • Location: Aberdeen Recreation & Cultural Center, 225 Third Ave. SE, Aberdeen, SD 57401
  • Ages: 11 and up
  • You must PRE-REGISTER by November 18, 2026

If you or your kids (11+) want to explore a new art technique, sign up before the deadline and head to the ARCC on November 21.

More Info: Calendar • Acrylic Pour: Learning The ‘Chain Pull’...

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments