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Aberdeen
📅 Acrylic pour “chain pull” art class for ages 11+ Nov 21
4 days ago
📅 Learn acrylic pour “chain pull” art in Aberdeen
Want to try a fun painting style without needing drawing skills? The Aberdeen Recreation & Cultural Center is hosting an acrylic pour class on Saturday, November 21, 2026 at 10:00 AM.
You’ll learn:
- Basics of mixing paint and pouring medium
- Swiping techniques for pour painting
- How to create your own abstract art using the “Chain Pull Technique”
Details:
- Location: Aberdeen Recreation & Cultural Center, 225 Third Ave. SE, Aberdeen, SD 57401
- Ages: 11 and up
- You must PRE-REGISTER by November 18, 2026
If you or your kids (11+) want to explore a new art technique, sign up before the deadline and head to the ARCC on November 21.
More Info: Calendar • Acrylic Pour: Learning The ‘Chain Pull’...
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