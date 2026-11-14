Aberdeen Proving Ground is busy right now, especially for people who love clear writing and strong visuals. If you’re into technical content and don’t mind working on Army-focused projects, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: CACI International Inc

CACI International Inc Location: Aberdeen Proving Ground, MD (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time

Salary: $67,800 – $142,200

Clearance: TS/SCI required

Support the Army’s Counter-UAS and emerging threat teams by writing and editing technical docs, white papers, SOPs, and official correspondence. Great fit if you have a strong technical or intel background and want to own high-impact documentation for mission-critical programs.

Employer: Dexis

Location: Aberdeen Proving Ground, MD (primarily on-site)

(primarily on-site) Type: Full-time

Salary: $74,000 – $142,000

Clearance: Ability to obtain and maintain Secret

Mid-to-senior editorial role on a large Army test and evaluation program, focused on technical writing, editing, and data-heavy reports. Good for detail-oriented editors who like working with charts, graphics, and multimedia while keeping complex test info clear and accurate.

Employer: Dexis

Location: Aberdeen Proving Ground, MD (primarily on-site)

(primarily on-site) Type: Full-time

Salary: $92,000 – $165,000

Clearance: Ability to obtain and maintain Secret

Senior-level editorial lead role reviewing finished technical publications for clarity, organization, and policy compliance. Ideal if you have deep editing experience plus 5+ years of leadership, and want to guide standards and mentor others on a major Army testing program.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—reading the full posting can spark ideas for how to tailor your resume or what skills to build next.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.