Aberdeen Proving Ground is buzzing with defense and test-range work right now, especially for folks who like data, analysis, and field time. Here are several science and intel roles hiring in and around Aberdeen Proving Ground, MD.

Employer: Dexis

Dexis Location: Aberdeen Proving Ground, MD (onsite with CONUS/OCONUS travel)

(onsite with CONUS/OCONUS travel) Salary: $44,000 – $108,000

Type: Full-time

This role supports a large Army test and evaluation program, collecting and managing data on everything from combat vehicles to electronics. You’ll build and deliver training for junior data collectors, help with technical writing and reporting, and sometimes step in on hands-on field data collection.

Employer: Dexis

Dexis Location: Aberdeen Proving Ground, MD (onsite with CONUS/OCONUS travel)

(onsite with CONUS/OCONUS travel) Salary: $50,000 – $115,000

Type: Full-time

This is a senior spot on the same Army test program, leading data collection teams on complex tests. You’ll oversee workload and data quality, train staff, solve data collection problems, and work closely with government test directors using tools like ODIN, VDLS, and Cognos.

Employer: CACI International Inc

Location: Aberdeen Proving Ground, MD (rotational traveler, up to 50% travel)

(rotational traveler, up to 50% travel) Salary: $75,200 – $158,100

Type: Full-time

Work as an all-source intelligence analyst focused on counter-UAS (CUAS), using multiple intel disciplines to track threat drones and emerging tech. Requires an active TS/SCI, formal military intel training, and strong briefing/writing skills, with travel CONUS/OCONUS to share threat updates.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on duties and requirements, and similar roles often sit on the same careers page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.